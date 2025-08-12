OMG Face of the Year Celebrates Talent Beyond Beauty

The grand finale of OMG Face of the Year's third season was held in Mumbai, showcasing remarkable talent and self-expression. The event celebrated individuality over mere appearance, with winners demonstrating their unique stories and creativity.

Renowned figures from the fashion and beauty industries, including Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and Streax Professional's Rochelle Chabra, graced the occasion. Winners Rashmita Shettigar, Piyush Lalwani, and Priyanka Sinha were recognized not only for their looks but for their personal narratives and growth journeys during the competition.

Supported by major sponsors like Streax Professional and styled by industry experts, the event underscored the importance of authenticity. Its organizers highlighted a commitment to fostering emerging talent while reflecting on its cultural significance and the anticipation for more inclusive future seasons.

