Left Menu

OMG Face of the Year Celebrates Talent Beyond Beauty

The OMG Face of the Year Season 3 finale in Mumbai honored individuality and creativity. Featuring notable personalities like Shivam Khajuria and Sini Shetty, the event crowned winners Rashmita Shettigar, Piyush Lalwani, and Priyanka Sinha. The competition, supported by Streax Professional, emphasized authenticity and self-expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:16 IST
OMG Face of the Year Celebrates Talent Beyond Beauty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The grand finale of OMG Face of the Year's third season was held in Mumbai, showcasing remarkable talent and self-expression. The event celebrated individuality over mere appearance, with winners demonstrating their unique stories and creativity.

Renowned figures from the fashion and beauty industries, including Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal and Streax Professional's Rochelle Chabra, graced the occasion. Winners Rashmita Shettigar, Piyush Lalwani, and Priyanka Sinha were recognized not only for their looks but for their personal narratives and growth journeys during the competition.

Supported by major sponsors like Streax Professional and styled by industry experts, the event underscored the importance of authenticity. Its organizers highlighted a commitment to fostering emerging talent while reflecting on its cultural significance and the anticipation for more inclusive future seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025