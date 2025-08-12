All Aboard: Railways Expand Tourism in Mizoram

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with the Mizoram government to boost tourism as train services to Aizawl are set to commence soon, according to an official statement.

Signed earlier this month, the two-year agreement seeks to promote both inbound and outbound tourism in Mizoram. The completion of the Bairabi-Sairang New Railway Line Project, under the capital connectivity initiatives, will link Aizawl to the railway network, enhancing travel and economic prospects, noted the Northeast Frontier Railway statement.

The deal designates IRCTC as the primary marketing agency, while Mizoram Tourism will facilitate access to tourism infrastructures such as lodges. Together, they plan to create curated travel packages and support local destination management companies. The partnership aims to showcase Mizoram's vibrant culture, including festivals and natural attractions, with rail connectivity further enhancing the state's tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)