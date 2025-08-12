Left Menu

All Aboard: Railways Expand Tourism in Mizoram

The IRCTC partners with Mizoram to boost tourism by enhancing railway connectivity to Aizawl. A new agreement aims to promote tourism through improved travel access, curated travel packages, and cultural experiences. This collaboration anticipates enhanced economic and travel opportunities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:43 IST
All Aboard: Railways Expand Tourism in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has partnered with the Mizoram government to boost tourism as train services to Aizawl are set to commence soon, according to an official statement.

Signed earlier this month, the two-year agreement seeks to promote both inbound and outbound tourism in Mizoram. The completion of the Bairabi-Sairang New Railway Line Project, under the capital connectivity initiatives, will link Aizawl to the railway network, enhancing travel and economic prospects, noted the Northeast Frontier Railway statement.

The deal designates IRCTC as the primary marketing agency, while Mizoram Tourism will facilitate access to tourism infrastructures such as lodges. Together, they plan to create curated travel packages and support local destination management companies. The partnership aims to showcase Mizoram's vibrant culture, including festivals and natural attractions, with rail connectivity further enhancing the state's tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025