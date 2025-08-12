Left Menu

Controversy over 'Voice of Devendra' Competition at SSPU

Savitribai Phule Pune University withdrew an elocution competition titled 'Voice of Devendra' after opposition from the Congress's student wing, NSUI. The event was initially posted by the university's NSS wing but organized by external foundations. The withdrawal followed protests against alleged political inclinations.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:02 IST
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has pulled back an elocution contest titled 'Voice of Devendra' after criticism from the NSUI, the student wing of Congress, which alleged that the event was pushing a BJP agenda.

The controversy began after the university's NSS wing posted a notification inviting students to participate, although the competition was organized by outside foundations like the Swarambh Foundation and Nashik Pratishthan.

The withdrawal of the event prompted protests led by NSUI members, who accused the university of political bias, and has drawn attention to concerns of political agendas in academic settings.

