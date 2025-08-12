Celebrating Lefties: Overcoming the Challenges of a Right-Handed World

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day, drawing attention to the daily struggles faced by the 10% of the population that is left-handed. From left-averse school supplies to societal stigmas, the journey is complex for those whose natural inclination is not 'right'.

Ayushmaan Pandey, a media professional, recalls the challenges of growing up left-handed, enduring scolding for using his left hand and facing ridicule for perceived incompetence. Only after relocating to Ireland did he find tools designed for left-handers, easing the discomfort he felt in a right-centric world.

Many lefties are made to feel inadequate or forced to change their natural hand dominance in childhood, potentially impacting their self-esteem and confidence. Experts stress the importance of letting children develop their natural handedness, avoiding the anxiety and resentment that come with forced conformity.

(With inputs from agencies.)