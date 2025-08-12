Sameer Kanodia Wins Charismatic Business Leader Award at Dubai CXO Conference

In a dazzling ceremony in Dubai, Sameer Kanodia, the dynamic Managing Director and CEO of Lumina Datamatics, alongside his role as Vice Chairman and CEO of TNQTech, clinched the esteemed Charismatic Business Leader award. The accolade, part of the International CXO Conference – PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2025, underscores Kanodia's inspirational leadership.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Kanodia attributed his success to the collective efforts and innovative spirit of the Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech teams. He emphasized a culture driven by agility, inclusivity, and innovation, positioning both companies as industry frontrunners in the ever-evolving global market landscape.

Under Kanodia's strategic guidance, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech have made significant strides, delivering impactful solutions that resonate across the publishing, eCommerce, and technology sectors. With a robust presence spanning the globe, Lumina Datamatics continues to lead in content services and retail support, illustrating its unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)