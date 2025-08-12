Left Menu

Sameer Kanodia Wins Charismatic Business Leader Award at Dubai CXO Conference

Sameer Kanodia, CEO of Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech, received the Charismatic Business Leader award at the International CXO Conference in Dubai 2025. This award highlights his visionary leadership and the organizations' commitment to excellence. Lumina Datamatics is renowned globally for its advanced digital solutions in publishing and retail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:01 IST
Sameer Kanodia Wins Charismatic Business Leader Award at Dubai CXO Conference
award
  • Country:
  • India

In a dazzling ceremony in Dubai, Sameer Kanodia, the dynamic Managing Director and CEO of Lumina Datamatics, alongside his role as Vice Chairman and CEO of TNQTech, clinched the esteemed Charismatic Business Leader award. The accolade, part of the International CXO Conference – PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2025, underscores Kanodia's inspirational leadership.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Kanodia attributed his success to the collective efforts and innovative spirit of the Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech teams. He emphasized a culture driven by agility, inclusivity, and innovation, positioning both companies as industry frontrunners in the ever-evolving global market landscape.

Under Kanodia's strategic guidance, Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech have made significant strides, delivering impactful solutions that resonate across the publishing, eCommerce, and technology sectors. With a robust presence spanning the globe, Lumina Datamatics continues to lead in content services and retail support, illustrating its unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025