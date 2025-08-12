Sri Lanka Cricket: A New Era in Domestic Broadcasts

In a historic move, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that domestic competitions will be broadcast live for the first time in the nation's history. This development was revealed by Ashley de Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The new initiative will see all men's domestic cricket, as well as men's and women's A teams, emerging teams, and under-19 inbound tours, covered live through a partnership with Talent TV, a free-to-air channel. The move aims to provide a platform for new and talented players to showcase their skills and gain nationwide recognition, as stated by national women's captain Chamari Athapaththu.

ThinkCube, which holds the rights to broadcast the events, highlighted that this inaugural season will cover 116 games. The company also signaled that an expansion of coverage is a possibility, contingent on audience demand and interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)