Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket: A New Era in Domestic Broadcasts

For the first time in Sri Lanka's cricket history, domestic competitions will be broadcast live. This partnership with Talent TV covers men's and women's teams, offering a platform for emerging players to showcase their talents. ThinkCube has event rights for 116 games with potential expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:33 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket: A New Era in Domestic Broadcasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a historic move, Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that domestic competitions will be broadcast live for the first time in the nation's history. This development was revealed by Ashley de Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, during a press briefing on Tuesday.

The new initiative will see all men's domestic cricket, as well as men's and women's A teams, emerging teams, and under-19 inbound tours, covered live through a partnership with Talent TV, a free-to-air channel. The move aims to provide a platform for new and talented players to showcase their skills and gain nationwide recognition, as stated by national women's captain Chamari Athapaththu.

ThinkCube, which holds the rights to broadcast the events, highlighted that this inaugural season will cover 116 games. The company also signaled that an expansion of coverage is a possibility, contingent on audience demand and interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025