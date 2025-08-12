Guardians of the Youth: Rescuing the Future Amid Conflict

In Colombia's turbulent southwest, Indigenous Guard member Patricia Elago Zetty embarked on a perilous rescue mission to save her 13-year-old son from guerrilla recruitment. Braving mountains and armed fighters, Elago negotiated with a guerrilla commander to bring her child home, highlighting a persistent issue in the region.

The Indigenous Guard of the Nasa people has intensified its efforts to protect youth from being drawn into armed groups amid escalating conflict. The Nasa, rooted in cultural and spiritual traditions, confront these challenges with unwavering resolve, despite armed opposition and the looming threat of violence that hangs over Cauca.

Ongoing conflict in Colombia has seen guerrilla groups forcefully recruit minors, exploiting gaps in government presence. Efforts by local communities and authorities persist in countering this trend, but challenges remain as the region grapples with the complexities of peace and territorial control.