Protest Erupts Over SC's Stray Dogs Relocation Directive

Animal lovers gathered at Connaught Place protesting against the Supreme Court's decision to relocate stray dogs to shelters, fearing disruption of their bond with locals. They called for better management through sterilisation and awareness, expressing concerns over the directive's impact on community dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:30 IST
Protest Erupts Over SC's Stray Dogs Relocation Directive
Animal enthusiasts and caregivers exhibited their discontent on Tuesday at Connaught Place, opposing the Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region into shelters. Protesters claim such a move would detrimentally affect the animals and fracture the relationships they maintain with the local communities.

Tensions rose as approximately 15 animal rights activists were detained amid a clash with police personnel. Participants in the protest held placards stating 'Beware: Kaal Bhairav is watching' and 'Stop relocation, we stand in solidarity against the SC verdict', emphasizing their opposition to the court's decree.

The demonstrators implored authorities to refrain from removing the dogs, advocating for strict enforcement of Animal Birth Control Rules, which include sterilisation, vaccination, and returning dogs to their original areas. They highlighted the risk of overcrowding and health issues resulting from mass relocation, urging increased public awareness and coexistence methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

