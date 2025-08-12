Delhi's Tiranga Yatra: A Celebration of Patriotism and Responsibility

In a vivid display of patriotism, a 'Tiranga Yatra' was organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday, drawing around 5,000 students from Atal Adarsh and Navyug schools. This event formed a part of Independence Day celebrations, as students carried the national flag through Connaught Place's inner circle, spreading patriotic fervor.

Attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Parvesh Verma, NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra, vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other officials, the event highlighted the importance of civic duties in honoring freedom fighters. Gupta encouraged citizens to fulfill their responsibilities by preserving the environment and making Delhi a leading city globally.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' saw participants, including teachers, parents, and citizens, engaging in patriotic activities. The yatra coincides with India's 79th Independence Day and aligns with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, aiming to foster pride and responsibility among Delhiites.

(With inputs from agencies.)