From Tequila Ventures to UFC Dominance: Entertainment's Dynamic Shifts

In a notable industry move, Radico Khaitan is branching into tequila with actor Shah Rukh Khan and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, heralding a new premium spirit, D'YAVOL Añejo, tailored for discerning consumers.

Meanwhile, music icon Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio endeavor 'The Life of a Showgirl,' expanding her musical résumé, and engaging fans worldwide with her characteristic audacity and charm on a podcast with NFL's Travis and Jason Kelce.

Alien: Earth brings Ridley Scott's alien lore back with novel threats, prompting existential dilemmas. Elsewhere, the 'Farm Babe' challenges misconceptions about GMOs, while Paramount secures the lucrative UFC broadcast rights, marking its strategic inline with sports giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)