Left Menu

Cranberry Shrikhand Trifle: A Festive Fusion Revolutionizing Indian Desserts

This festive season in India introduces a unique blend of tradition and innovation with the Cranberry Shrikhand Trifle. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor leads this culinary evolution, merging the timeless classic Shrikhand with vibrant cranberries. This dessert celebrates Indian heritage by incorporating global flavors, creating a memorable festive treat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:35 IST
Cranberry Shrikhand Trifle: A Festive Fusion Revolutionizing Indian Desserts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's festive season sparkles with modern culinary innovations as traditional kitchens embrace the Cranberry Shrikhand Trifle. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, renowned for blending tradition and modernity, leads this sweet revolution. The fusion dessert combines the beloved Indian classic Shrikhand with fresh, tart cranberries, offering a delightful twist to festive celebrations.

Chef Kapoor states, 'Shrikhand is a timeless classic, but pairing it with cranberries in a layered trifle makes it festive, exciting, and suitable for today's taste preferences. It's about celebrating our heritage while embracing new textures and flavors.' The Cranberry Shrikhand Trifle is an example of embracing modern flavors while respecting traditional roots.

To make this innovative dessert, whipped, sweetened, and spiced hung curd forms the Shrikhand layer. Integrated with dried cranberries, it is placed atop soaked sponge cake pieces, adorned with garnishes like rose petals and nuts, offering a modern twist to this cultural classic. This dessert is an epitome of India's diverse cultural and culinary evolution.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025