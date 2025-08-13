Left Menu

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': A Cinematic Extravaganza Set for a Grand Release

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth gear up for the release of his new film 'Coolie', slated for August 14. Celebrations across Tamil Nadu include special prayers for the film's success. Key highlights include Rajinikanth's powerful performance, a rare collaboration with Aamir Khan, and an intense clash at the box office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:45 IST
Thalaiva fans gather at Srirangam Vinayagar Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipation for Rajinikanth's latest cinematic endeavor, 'Coolie', is palpable as fans prepare for its grand release on August 14. Celebratory preparations are underway throughout Tamil Nadu, with Trichy standing as a focal point of enthusiasm.

In Trichy, Rajini devotees convened at the Srirangam Vinayagar Temple, bearing posters of the iconic 'Thalaiva'. They performed special pooja rituals, seeking divine blessings for the success of the star-studded film. A fervent fan, speaking to ANI, articulated the collective anticipation, 'We have performed a special pooja at Srirangam Vinayagar Temple for our superstar's film Coolie, releasing tomorrow. We pray for our superstar Rajinikanth's good health.'

This month, the film's trailer, featuring an intensely new avatar of Rajinikanth with high-octane action and gripping dialogue, was released. The movie will see actor Nagarjuna as the antagonist. Notably, it is Rajinikanth's first film in years with an A (Adults Only) certificate due to its unrestrained action content. Fans are also excited about the long-awaited onscreen reunion with Aamir Khan, who appears as 'Dahaa'. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and is set to battle with another major release, 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

