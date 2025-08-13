Philanthropist Abhay Bhutada's Foundation Amplifies Support for Shivsrushti

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Philanthropist Abhay Bhutada has deepened his commitment to the cultural preservation project Shivsrushti by donating an additional INR 75 lakh through the Abhay Bhutada Foundation. This contribution follows an initial grant of INR 50 lakh and facilitates discounted ticket prices until October 31, enhancing accessibility and increasing footfall.

CA Abhay Bhutada, an influential entrepreneur and philanthropist, leads initiatives that extend beyond financial input to engage with community-driven causes. Through collaborations like Shivsrushti, the foundation works to maintain cultural history while ensuring public access. Its multi-faceted endeavors focus on empowerment, education, and promoting regional heritage pride.

Jagdish Kadam, Trustee of Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan and Chairman of Shivsrushti, highlighted the crucial role played by Bhutada and expressed deep appreciation for his unwavering support. This extended donation aims to share Shivaji Maharaj's legacy with a wider audience. Abhay Bhutada remains pivotal in intertwining cultural familiarity with philanthropic outreach.