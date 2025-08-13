Left Menu

Mumbai's Iconic Ganpati: First Open-Top Bus Darshan Set to Roll

Mumbai Cha Sheth's Ganpati celebration returns with a world-first open-top bus darshan. This allows citywide access for devotees, bringing traditional festivities directly to local neighborhoods. The 2025 event aims to broaden the reach and inclusivity of the cultural celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural events, is set to witness a unique religious celebration. The iconic Mumbai Cha Sheth's Ganpati festival will take to the streets in an unprecedented event – a darshan on an open-top double-decker bus. This initiative by Red Cherrys Entertainment aims to provide citywide access to the revered Ganpati Bappa, marking a world-first in religious processions.

Since its inception in 2015, Mumbai Cha Sheth has been a central feature on the city's Ganeshotsav calendar, attracting devotees and celebrities alike. This year's event promises to extend its reach even further across the metropolis with the Hijack India 2.0 bus, ensuring the festival's spirit is widely accessible. Organisers have pledged to maintain the rich cultural and spiritual essence, inviting devotees to experience Bappa's blessings without being confined to a single venue.

Set to reveal the revered Ganpati idol on August 27, 2025, Mumbai Cha Sheth's organisers are preparing detailed bus routes and schedules to maximize participation. The festival will maintain its tradition of grand decorations, music, and community gatherings, enhanced by this innovative citywide format. Social media channels including Instagram and YouTube will feature updates and live coverage of the entire spectacular journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

