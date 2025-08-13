Mumbai's Iconic Ganpati: First Open-Top Bus Darshan Set to Roll

Mumbai, a city renowned for its vibrant cultural events, is set to witness a unique religious celebration. The iconic Mumbai Cha Sheth's Ganpati festival will take to the streets in an unprecedented event – a darshan on an open-top double-decker bus. This initiative by Red Cherrys Entertainment aims to provide citywide access to the revered Ganpati Bappa, marking a world-first in religious processions.

Since its inception in 2015, Mumbai Cha Sheth has been a central feature on the city's Ganeshotsav calendar, attracting devotees and celebrities alike. This year's event promises to extend its reach even further across the metropolis with the Hijack India 2.0 bus, ensuring the festival's spirit is widely accessible. Organisers have pledged to maintain the rich cultural and spiritual essence, inviting devotees to experience Bappa's blessings without being confined to a single venue.

Set to reveal the revered Ganpati idol on August 27, 2025, Mumbai Cha Sheth's organisers are preparing detailed bus routes and schedules to maximize participation. The festival will maintain its tradition of grand decorations, music, and community gatherings, enhanced by this innovative citywide format. Social media channels including Instagram and YouTube will feature updates and live coverage of the entire spectacular journey.

