Grand Celebrations Await for Lord Krishna's 5,252nd Birth Anniversary in Mathura

Mathura is set to host grandiose celebrations for the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex. The festival will be marked by an array of traditional rituals and elaborate decorations, attracting devotees from across the globe.

Kapil Sharma, secretary of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas, revealed that the sanctum will be adorned with silver, symbolizing a 'Sindoor' floral palace, while the deity's processional idol will participate in a ceremonial ritual at the bathing site. Devotees are granted visitation access from 5:30 am for the Janmabhishek darshan.

Themed around the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, this year's celebrations aim to instill spiritual pride and bliss. The culmination of events will be the Janmabhishek programme, starting at 11 pm, featuring a series of worshipful activities, closing with the Shayan Aarti in the early hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)