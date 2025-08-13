Left Menu

Tiranga Mahotsav: Uniting Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Patriotic Pride

The Union Ministry of Culture has dispatched over 30,000 Tricolours to Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the ‘Tiranga Mahotsav’. The initiative encourages islanders to hoist the national flag during the Har Ghar Tiranga festival, enhancing patriotism. Additional activities include cultural performances and exhibitions celebrating national pride.

The Union Ministry of Culture has initiated a grand patriotic celebration by sending over 30,000 Tricolours to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the 'Tiranga Mahotsav', officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In conversation with PTI, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar highlighted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' festival aims to engage every household across the islands in a shared expression of patriotism. He urged all residents and visitors to partake in this momentous occasion. Distributed via the postal department, the flags will reach homes across the archipelago.

The islands hold historical significance, being known for their beautiful beaches and as a 'tirtha sthal' where numerous freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were once imprisoned. To further honor the nation, the local administration encourages citizens to change social media DPs to the Tiranga. Cultural events, alongside a photo exhibition organized by the Directorate of Art and Culture, complement these efforts, with self-help groups participating in a Tiranga Mela, selling tricolour-inspired crafts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

