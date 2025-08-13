Left Menu

Secrets and Thrills: The Urgent Plea Behind 'War 2'

Ahead of 'War 2's release, stars Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr made an appeal to audiences and media not to reveal spoilers, emphasizing the importance of preserving the film's experience. The film is a sequel in the YRF Spyverse, featuring Roshan, NTR Jr, Kiara Advani, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the release of 'War 2' approaches, leading actors Hrithik Roshan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr have made a strong appeal to the audience and media, urging them to keep the film's plot a secret. 'War 2,' directed by Ayan Mukherji, promises a thrilling cinematic experience, best enjoyed without spoilers, according to Roshan.

Roshan highlighted in a press statement that 'War 2' was crafted with intense passion and love, and its twists are meant to be experienced in theaters. He emphasized the collective effort to retain the element of surprise that comes with viewing the film unspoiled.

Supporting Roshan's sentiments, co-star NTR Jr stressed the importance of preserving the excitement and thrill of the film. He urged fans not to spoil the plot, allowing others to feel the same exhilaration watching it unfold. The film also stars Kiara Advani and is a part of Yash Raj Films' YRF Spyverse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

