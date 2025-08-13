Ssspecial Friendship: Zoe Kravitz and Taylor Swift's Snake Saga

In a recent revelation, actress and filmmaker Zoe Kravitz shared a unique experience during her stay at Taylor Swift's Los Angeles home amidst the city's fires. Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, brought along her pet snake, Orpheus, which inadvertently led to a series of unexpected events.

Swift's 1930s residence became the center of a minor crisis when Orpheus slithered into a hidden hole in the bathroom, resulting in Kravitz and Bonet's frantic attempts to retrieve the elusive reptile. Their efforts left Swift's bathroom in disrepair, prompting Kravitz to offer to cover the damages to keep the mishap under wraps until repaired.

The amusing saga of the snake and the chaos that ensued further solidified the bond between Kravitz and Swift. Since initially connecting during the 2020 pandemic in London, the two have maintained a close friendship, evidenced by Kravitz attending Swift's Eras Tour concert in London August 2024, as reported by People and ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)