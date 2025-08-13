Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on 25 Years of KBC Amid Season 17 Success

Amitabh Bachchan shares his joy over the success of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's' 17th season and reflects on the show's 25-year legacy. He acknowledges media feedback on his appearance and continues to engage with fans through his blog, cherishing the audience's love and encouragement.

Updated: 13-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:24 IST

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Big B's blog). Image Credit: ANI
Despite the rising popularity of OTT platforms, the enduring allure of watching 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on television remains unchallenged. This is largely thanks to the magnetic presence of its host, Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to challenge contestants' general knowledge from the hot seat. Currently filming the 17th season, Bachchan frequently shares insights and musings about the beloved quiz show on his blog.

In a recent entry, the celebrated 'Agneepath' actor expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception for the new season. He also graciously addressed criticisms regarding his altered appearance, acknowledging media comments. "Some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it," he wrote, noting the challenges of maintaining his persona at his age.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, KBC aired its first episode on July 3, 2000, swiftly becoming a staple in Indian homes. Reflecting on the show's history, Bachchan nostalgically noted, "25 years just went by." Originally the Indian rendition of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?', KBC was his television debut, revitalizing his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

