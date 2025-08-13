Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on 25 Years of KBC Amid Season 17 Success

Despite the rising popularity of OTT platforms, the enduring allure of watching 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on television remains unchallenged. This is largely thanks to the magnetic presence of its host, Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to challenge contestants' general knowledge from the hot seat. Currently filming the 17th season, Bachchan frequently shares insights and musings about the beloved quiz show on his blog.

In a recent entry, the celebrated 'Agneepath' actor expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception for the new season. He also graciously addressed criticisms regarding his altered appearance, acknowledging media comments. "Some media friends express that my look has changed and that I should look into that and rectify it," he wrote, noting the challenges of maintaining his persona at his age.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, KBC aired its first episode on July 3, 2000, swiftly becoming a staple in Indian homes. Reflecting on the show's history, Bachchan nostalgically noted, "25 years just went by." Originally the Indian rendition of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?', KBC was his television debut, revitalizing his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)