Michael Chiklis Defends 'Fantastic Four': A Look Back at Underrated Classics

In a candid reflection, actor Michael Chiklis has asserted that the 'Fantastic Four' films, in which he starred as Ben Grimm/The Thing, were unfairly maligned by critics. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chiklis described the films as 'very underrated,' noting a disconnect between critical reception and audience appreciation.

He emphasized that while critics were harsh at the time of release, the audience loved the movies, considering them family-friendly and engaging despite perceived imperfections. 'They got a lot right,' he insisted, observing that the audience's fondness for the films has endured over the years.

The original 'Fantastic Four' films also featured Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Chris Evans. Marvel has since revamped the characters for a new film set for 2025, featuring Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Chiklis expressed enthusiasm for Moss-Bachrach's portrayal of The Thing, praising him as a 'terrific actor.'

