Michael Chiklis Defends 'Fantastic Four': A Look Back at Underrated Classics

Actor Michael Chiklis reflects on the 'Fantastic Four' films, calling them 'underrated' despite poor critical reception. Chiklis highlights fan appreciation over the years and expresses hope for the revamped 2025 version. He praises new cast member Ebon Moss-Bachrach for his role as The Thing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:43 IST
Michael Chiklis (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a candid reflection, actor Michael Chiklis has asserted that the 'Fantastic Four' films, in which he starred as Ben Grimm/The Thing, were unfairly maligned by critics. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chiklis described the films as 'very underrated,' noting a disconnect between critical reception and audience appreciation.

He emphasized that while critics were harsh at the time of release, the audience loved the movies, considering them family-friendly and engaging despite perceived imperfections. 'They got a lot right,' he insisted, observing that the audience's fondness for the films has endured over the years.

The original 'Fantastic Four' films also featured Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, and Chris Evans. Marvel has since revamped the characters for a new film set for 2025, featuring Pedro Pascal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Chiklis expressed enthusiasm for Moss-Bachrach's portrayal of The Thing, praising him as a 'terrific actor.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

