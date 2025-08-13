Himalayan Road Widening Sparks Alarm: Experts Warn of Environmental Disaster

Environmental experts have sounded the alarm over the Chardham all-weather road widening project in Uttarakhand, likening it to the earlier disaster in Dharali. In a letter addressed to the road transport ministry, they emphasize that the current plan neglects scientific warnings about unregulated construction and tourism in the delicate Himalayan region.

Senior geologist Navin Juyal and environmentalist Hemant Dhyani, part of a Supreme Court-appointed committee, argue for a more flexible design to minimize tree felling and damage. They suggest using elevated corridors and high bridges to bypass critical zones, a move aimed at preventing environmental damage in the Bhagirathi Eco Sensitive Zone (BESZ).

The experts highlight the dire consequences of ignoring science-based recommendations, referencing the devastating flash flood in Kheer Ganga that swept away parts of Dharali village. They urge authorities to choose sustainable methods that prioritize safety over unchecked development.

(With inputs from agencies.)