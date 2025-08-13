Mondo Duplantis: Ultimate Star of World Athletics Championship

Swedish pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis has been announced as the inaugural 'Ultimate Star' of the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship. This new role will see him not only competing but also engaging in cultural endeavors outside of athletics, including music, fashion, and art.

The World Athletics Ultimate Championship is a revolutionary global contest designed to pit the world's top-ranked track and field athletes against each other, guaranteeing thrilling competitions. To be held biennially during non-World Championship years, it promises an intense conclusion to the summer athletics season.

Duplantis, who recently set a new pole vault world record in Budapest, is among 26 athletes automatically qualified for the event. Scheduled to take place September 11-13, 2026, the championship will bring together Olympic and world champions, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic achievement on a global stage.

