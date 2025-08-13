Patriotism Fuels Independence Day Shopping Spree in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar
With Independence Day approaching, Delhi-NCR residents are crowding Sadar Bazaar to purchase Tricolours and patriotic merchandise. Flag sellers, like Satish Khurana, report booming business with high demand for flags, particularly satin ones. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign further drives this surge, although some traders note less promotion this year.
The bustling by-lanes of Delhi's Sadar Bazaar are witnessing an unprecedented influx of customers as residents gear up to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day. Shoppers are flocking to the market to purchase the Tricolour and various patriotic accessories, with sellers reporting a significant surge in demand.
Flag sellers like Satish Khurana of Sonal International attribute this spike to a renewed sense of patriotism. 'Business is booming; there's a huge demand for flags and accessories,' he said. Merchandise like T-shirts, wristbands, and other items made of satin, cotton, and khadi are flying off the shelves as the celebration approaches.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has further fueled this demand, encouraging citizens to bring the Tricolour home. However, retailer Kishan Lal notes that this year's promotion lacks the intensity seen in previous years, potentially affecting sales.
