Revamping Connections: Delhi Zoo's Animal Adoption Overhaul

The Delhi Zoo is set to transform its animal adoption program, aimed at making the process more accessible and rewarding for participants. A dedicated committee will oversee the changes, which include options ranging from single-day to yearly adoptions, in an effort to deepen visitors' bonds with animals.

National Zoological Park Director Sanjeet Kumar explained that under the new plan, adopters could enjoy shorter, flexible adoption periods. The revised initiative has already cleared the Advisory Committee's review and is now pending final approval from the ministry. Currently, the adoption policy is hindered by its complexity and limited incentives.

Introducing potential tax benefits could further incentivize participation, with current adopters receiving minimal advantages like entry passes. Despite the zoo's efforts, adoption rates remain low, especially for elephants. Officials believe streamlining the process and enhancing rewards could significantly boost interest.

