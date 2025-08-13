Left Menu

Revamping Connections: Delhi Zoo's Animal Adoption Overhaul

Delhi Zoo plans to revamp its animal-adoption programme with simpler processes and benefits, including short-term adoption options. The zoo aims to foster emotional connections and streamline procedures, potentially introducing tax incentives to boost participation. The proposal awaits final ministry approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Zoo is set to transform its animal adoption program, aimed at making the process more accessible and rewarding for participants. A dedicated committee will oversee the changes, which include options ranging from single-day to yearly adoptions, in an effort to deepen visitors' bonds with animals.

National Zoological Park Director Sanjeet Kumar explained that under the new plan, adopters could enjoy shorter, flexible adoption periods. The revised initiative has already cleared the Advisory Committee's review and is now pending final approval from the ministry. Currently, the adoption policy is hindered by its complexity and limited incentives.

Introducing potential tax benefits could further incentivize participation, with current adopters receiving minimal advantages like entry passes. Despite the zoo's efforts, adoption rates remain low, especially for elephants. Officials believe streamlining the process and enhancing rewards could significantly boost interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

