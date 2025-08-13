Saluting a Centenarian: Honoring Lt Col Sharak Dev Singh Jamwal's Legacy

The Tiger Division celebrated the monumental 100th birthday of Lt Col Sharak Dev Singh Jamwal on Wednesday, an officer who was commissioned into the 7th Light Cavalry amid the last stages of WWII in 1946.

This significant milestone was marked by a respectful ceremony dedicated to honoring his remarkable service and lifetime contributions to the nation. The General Officer Commanding, accompanied by other senior veterans and officers, visited Jamwal's residence in Jammu to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

From the Burma Campaign to the Liberation of Goa, Lt Col Jamwal's military career is etched in history. His leadership during the 1947-48 Indo-Pak War, at the challenging Zojila Pass, epitomizes the Indian Army's valor. The celebrations underscored the Army's tradition of venerating its veterans, crucial in inspiring future soldiers.