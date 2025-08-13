Left Menu

Norwegian Dam Incident Linked to Russian Cyberattackers

Russian hackers are suspected of sabotaging a Norwegian dam in April, affecting water flows. The Norwegian Police Security Service warns that cyberattacks targeting Western nations are rising. This incident involved gaining control over a dam valve, with a video attributed to a pro-Russian group circulating online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:29 IST
Norwegian Dam Incident Linked to Russian Cyberattackers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Russian hackers are suspected of being behind the sabotage at a dam in Norway earlier this year, which disrupted water flows, according to Norwegian police officials. The incident highlights the growing concern over cyberattacks being used to create fear and disruption in Western countries.

The director of the Norwegian Police Security Service, Beate Gangås, has stated that such cyber activities are on the rise, threatening critical infrastructure. Since the Ukraine invasion, over 70 disruptive incidents across Europe have been linked to Russia, ranging from minor vandalism to serious attacks.

In April, hackers accessed a digital system to open a valve on the dam, increasing water flow for several hours without causing immediate danger. A video of the dam's control panel was posted online, pointing to a pro-Russian cybercriminal group. This marks the first official acknowledgment in 2022 of a successful attack on Europe's water infrastructure by such entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025