Norwegian Dam Incident Linked to Russian Cyberattackers

Russian hackers are suspected of being behind the sabotage at a dam in Norway earlier this year, which disrupted water flows, according to Norwegian police officials. The incident highlights the growing concern over cyberattacks being used to create fear and disruption in Western countries.

The director of the Norwegian Police Security Service, Beate Gangås, has stated that such cyber activities are on the rise, threatening critical infrastructure. Since the Ukraine invasion, over 70 disruptive incidents across Europe have been linked to Russia, ranging from minor vandalism to serious attacks.

In April, hackers accessed a digital system to open a valve on the dam, increasing water flow for several hours without causing immediate danger. A video of the dam's control panel was posted online, pointing to a pro-Russian cybercriminal group. This marks the first official acknowledgment in 2022 of a successful attack on Europe's water infrastructure by such entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)