Tiranga Yatra: Unity and Patriotism in Delhi's Jama Masjid

The Delhi BJP Minority Morcha organized a Tiranga Yatra in the Jama Masjid area, led by Virendra Sachdeva, highlighting patriotism and national unity. Participants from the Muslim community joined the procession, demonstrating love for the nation and reinforcing the message that nationalism transcends religious boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Tiranga Yatra unfolded with vibrant patriotism in Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Wednesday, a spectacle organized by the BJP Minority Morcha and joined by enthusiastic locals.

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the march started from Meena Bazaar and concluded at the Red Fort, resonating with slogans celebrating Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army. Participants from the Muslim community conveyed a compelling message of unity and national pride.

BJP leader Atif Rashid heralded the day as historic, lauding the turnout. Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi emphasized the demonstration of patriotism as a symbol of national identity, asserting that India's independence was a collaborative achievement by all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

