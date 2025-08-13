Tiranga Yatra: Unity and Patriotism in Delhi's Jama Masjid

A Tiranga Yatra unfolded with vibrant patriotism in Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Wednesday, a spectacle organized by the BJP Minority Morcha and joined by enthusiastic locals.

Led by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, the march started from Meena Bazaar and concluded at the Red Fort, resonating with slogans celebrating Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army. Participants from the Muslim community conveyed a compelling message of unity and national pride.

BJP leader Atif Rashid heralded the day as historic, lauding the turnout. Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi emphasized the demonstration of patriotism as a symbol of national identity, asserting that India's independence was a collaborative achievement by all communities.

