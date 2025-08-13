Acclaimed Documentary 'Turtle Walker' Set for Indian Premiere at IDSFFK 2025

The documentary 'Turtle Walker,' directed by Taira Malaney, is poised to make its Indian debut at the prestigious 17th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in 2025.

Focusing on the life of Satish Bhaskar, a renowned sea turtle conservationist, the film explores his dedication to protecting endangered turtles along India's coast since the late 1970s. Bhaskar's expansive travels to document turtle nesting sites significantly raised awareness about marine conservation in India. 'Turtle Walker' initially premiered at the Doc NYC festival in 2024, earning several accolades including the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

The documentary is a collaborative effort by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby and Emaho Films. Akhtar emphasized the importance of showcasing such a deeply impactful narrative at IDSFFK, where powerful storytelling is celebrated. The film's premiere in India marks a significant moment for both the creators and conservation enthusiasts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)