Trump's Cultural Overhaul at Kennedy Center: Honoring the Iconic

U.S. President Donald Trump will preside over the Kennedy Center Honors this year, highlighting his initiative to reshape American cultural institutions. Among those honored will be country music star George Strait, action icon Sylvester Stallone, and legendary rock band KISS.

Trump, asserting his influence on the event, also included performers such as Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford, while rejecting several nominees he deemed 'too woke.' His decisions reflect a broader strategy to imprint his cultural preferences on national institutions.

The president has also announced plans for a substantial renovation of the Kennedy Center, supported by over $200 million in congressional funds. This initiative mirrors his ongoing rejuvenation efforts in Washington, D.C.

