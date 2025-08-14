Paramount Global's Strategic Film & Streaming Vision After Skydance Merger

Paramount Global revealed its plan to concentrate on pivotal entertainment brands like Nickelodeon, MTV, and BET and boost film production significantly post its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. The company's leadership emphasized redefining their cable networks as robust assets.

During a media event, executives discussed transitioning Paramount's legacy cable networks into streaming platforms, contrasting with other companies shedding cable assets during industry shifts. Paramount plans to expand annual feature film output and utilize new technologies, including artificial intelligence, to innovate storytelling.

Key figures stressed a blend of enhancing well-known franchises and developing original content to fulfill their production goals. The merger, completed a week before, aims to propel Paramount into a forward-thinking media entity amidst evolving industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)