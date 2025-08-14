Echoes of Valour: A Musical Tribute by Bombay Sappers

The historic Shaniwar Wada in Pune is set to come alive with the powerful notes of the Bombay Sappers military band in a special Independence Day event. Scheduled for August 15, the performance will honor the spirit of Operation Sindoor and highlight the courage of the Indian Armed Forces, according to officials.

Operation Sindoor was a decisive mission in which India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam massacre. The event, named 'Echoes of Valour - A Tribute Through Tunes,' will take place against the iconic backdrop of Shaniwar Wada, blending ceremonial grandeur with patriotic melodies to honor the sacrifices that protect India's freedom.

The Bombay Sappers, renowned for their role in combat engineering and gallantry, will perform in a unique celebration of music, history, and heroism. Comprising 34 talented musicians, the military band has long inspired audiences with their renditions of martial and patriotic tunes, and this event promises to be a heartfelt salute to the bond between the uniform and the nation.

