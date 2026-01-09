Tensions Rise as Stone Pelting Incidents Threaten Pune Civic Polls
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned a stoning incident involving Shiv Sena candidates in Pune. As tensions rise between parties, Shinde warned opposition against violence and emphasized Shiv Sena's commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology. He remains confident in a strong election performance, despite political rivalries.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly condemned the stone-pelting attack on Shiv Sena candidates campaigning for the upcoming Pune civic polls. Despite the violence, Shinde assured that neither he nor his party members are intimidated by such acts, highlighting the Shiv Sena's resilience.
Shinde addressed the incident reported by his party colleague, Pramod Nana Bhangire, who alleged that stones were hurled at him and fellow candidate Sarika Pawar during their campaign in Hadapsar, resulting in a minor injury to Pawar and damage to their car. Shinde issued a stern warning to opposition parties to cease such cowardly tactics.
Amidst the political fray, Shinde also addressed accusations by the Shiv Sena (UBT) related to monetary bribes causing the party split. Dismissing the allegations, Shinde reaffirmed a strong joint contest with BJP in Mumbai and expressed confidence in Shiv Sena's solo efforts in Pune, underlining the party's adherence to Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva values.
