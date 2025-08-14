Left Menu

Grassroots Heroes: Sarpanchs Lead Rural Transformation in India

Eighty-five village sarpanchs from across India participate in Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in acknowledgment of their pivotal role in rural progress. Their accomplishments in sanitation, women's empowerment, and environmental responsibility mark a significant contribution to the nation's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eighty-five village sarpanchs from 26 states and union territories have been invited as special guests to the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, in honor of their transformative work in rural development.

This governmental initiative recognizes the efforts of grassroots leaders in enhancing sanitation, providing safe drinking water, empowering women, and implementing sustainable governance at the village level, according to officials from the Jal Shakti ministry.

These sarpanchs have been instrumental in making their panchayats ODF Plus under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen and certified 'Har Ghar Jal' villages by the Jal Jeevan Mission, highlighting rural India's role in national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

