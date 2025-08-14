Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Water Investment Revolution

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside global leaders including Narendra Modi, has launched the Global Outlook Council on Water Investments at the Africa Water Investment Summit. This platform aims to prioritize water investments in climate and finance discussions, targeting sustainable development and ensuring water security worldwide.

Updated: 14-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:17 IST
  • South Africa

In a significant move, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders to a pioneering water investment platform. Announced at the Africa Water Investment Summit, the initiative seeks to reposition water at the core of global climate and finance discussions.

The newly established Global Outlook Council on Water Investments aims to expand the Africa Water Investment Programme into a worldwide framework, ensuring water security for all. Ramaphosa emphasized the need to prioritize water financing, urging nations to embed water investment into the highest levels of political and financial agendas.

Highlighting collaboration, Ramaphosa announced that global figures such as President Lula of Brazil and Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia have joined as council members. The platform promises to track progress, unlock funding, and establish a sustainable global mechanism for water resources, aligning efforts across G20 and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

