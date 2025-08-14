Left Menu

Rooney vs. Brady: A Clash of Sporting Giants

Wayne Rooney criticized NFL legend Tom Brady for comments about his management at Birmingham City. In the documentary 'Built in Birmingham,' Brady questioned Rooney's work ethic during his 83-day tenure as manager. Rooney, now a BBC pundit, called Brady's remarks unfair and lacking understanding of football.

In a surprising clash between two sports legends, Wayne Rooney has expressed disapproval over comments made by NFL superstar Tom Brady. During the 'Built in Birmingham' docuseries, Brady, who recently became a minority owner of Birmingham City, questioned Rooney's work ethic during his brief manager stint.

Rooney, who managed the club for 83 days, was quick to dismiss Brady's assessment as 'very unfair.' Speaking in his new capacity as a pundit for the BBC, Rooney noted that Brady attended only one session, which happened to be lighter, and lacked an understanding of football, unlike American football.

Despite his criticisms, Rooney emphasized his respect for Brady's achievements in sports. As Birmingham City regains its footing in the Championship, Rooney remains hopeful about the team's trajectory and the potential influence of Brady's involvement.

