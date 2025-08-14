Left Menu

A Serene Escape: Amrit Udyan's Summer Annuals Unveiled by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the summer annuals of Amrit Udyan, opening from August 16. This year's highlights include the Babbling Brook and accessible features for the disabled. The garden trail offers diverse experiences in its vibrant landscape. Special access is granted to athletes and teachers on specific days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the summer annuals of Amrit Udyan, which are scheduled to welcome the public from August 16 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The highlights for this season include the serene Babbling Brook and a disabled-friendly environment with ramps and sensory-friendly features.

Amrit Udyan, renowned for its diverse landscapes and flora, aims to provide immersive experiences in its tranquil setting, including special access days for athletes and teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

