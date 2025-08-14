A Serene Escape: Amrit Udyan's Summer Annuals Unveiled by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the summer annuals of Amrit Udyan, which are scheduled to welcome the public from August 16 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The highlights for this season include the serene Babbling Brook and a disabled-friendly environment with ramps and sensory-friendly features.

Amrit Udyan, renowned for its diverse landscapes and flora, aims to provide immersive experiences in its tranquil setting, including special access days for athletes and teachers.

