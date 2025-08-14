Revving Up Patriotism: Assam Rifles' Motorcycle Rally in Manipur
The Assam Rifles organized a motorcycle rally in Manipur to celebrate Independence Day and Operation Sindoor's success. The rally started from Imphal and concluded at Keithelmanbi Garrison, promoting national pride. Local participation was high, including women motorcyclists, while 'Har Ghar Tiranga' events were also held.
To commemorate Independence Day, the Assam Rifles conducted a prominent motorcycle rally in Manipur on Thursday. Dubbed as a celebration of Operation Sindoor's success, the rally began at the Marjing Polo statue in Imphal East and finished at the Keithelmanbi Garrison in Imphal West.
Participation was robust, with about 130 motorcyclists, including many local riders and women, joining the 32-km ride to promote a sense of national pride among the community. The Inspector General (South) of Assam Rifles, Ravroop Singh, lauded the rally's impact, saying it underscored the vibrant spirit of Manipur.
Alongside, various 'Har Ghar Tiranga' events took place across the state, featuring senior BJP leaders and locals. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla both shared messages encouraging participation in fostering unity and patriotism.
