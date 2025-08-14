Bihu: From Local Celebration to Global Recognition

Bihu, a traditional festival celebrated in Assam, is the focus of a new anthology pushing for its recognition on UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list. Edited by Sanjib Kr Borkakoti, the book explores various facets of the festival and its rich cultural significance.

The Northeast India zone of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) is actively working to increase global awareness of Bihu. Through numerous programs, they hope to secure its place on the UNESCO list. Borkakoti highlights the importance of preserving Bihu's traditions and countering recent distortions.

Given Bihu's cultural and socio-economic roles, including its connection to communal memory and patrimonial significance, the anthology emphasizes its enduring importance. The book also delves into careers linked to the festival, shedding light on Bihu's broader cultural and economic impact.