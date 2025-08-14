Left Menu

Future of Food: A Global Outlook at the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress

The 14th Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards celebrated the evolution of India's dining industry, with a focus on innovation and global ambition. Major themes included technology-driven dining, sustainable sourcing, and the growing role of AI. The event also marked the launch of Restaurant India’s new publication spotlighting F&B pioneers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:20 IST
The bustling city of New Delhi played host to the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards, a pivotal event for the burgeoning $66 billion industry, poised to double by 2030.

Converging on Bharat Mandapam from August 5-6, 2025, the event was co-located with the Coffee & Tea Asia Summit. It showcased the strides made by Indian culinary giants abroad while global chains deepen their roots in the nation.

From AI-driven culinary advancements to the importance of sustainable and health-conscious dining, industry leaders like Anil Chadha of ITC Hotels and Chef Vicky Ratnani exchanged ideas in a celebration of food innovation. The summit also launched the Restaurant India print publication, highlighting icons like Anjan Chatterjee and Kallol Banerjee. The event culminated with the prestigious Indian Restaurant Awards, spotlighting exemplary industry achievements.

