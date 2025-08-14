Future of Food: A Global Outlook at the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress

The bustling city of New Delhi played host to the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards, a pivotal event for the burgeoning $66 billion industry, poised to double by 2030.

Converging on Bharat Mandapam from August 5-6, 2025, the event was co-located with the Coffee & Tea Asia Summit. It showcased the strides made by Indian culinary giants abroad while global chains deepen their roots in the nation.

From AI-driven culinary advancements to the importance of sustainable and health-conscious dining, industry leaders like Anil Chadha of ITC Hotels and Chef Vicky Ratnani exchanged ideas in a celebration of food innovation. The summit also launched the Restaurant India print publication, highlighting icons like Anjan Chatterjee and Kallol Banerjee. The event culminated with the prestigious Indian Restaurant Awards, spotlighting exemplary industry achievements.

