Left Menu

Azaadi Unboxed: Celebrating India's Freedom Through Storytelling

Times Prime launches 'Azaadi Unboxed,' a 10-day campaign celebrating India's Independence with storytelling and exclusive experiences. The highlight is a specially commissioned comic showcasing unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle, distributed through Zepto. The campaign strengthens Times Prime's brand, engaging members with premium offers from partner brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:57 IST
Azaadi Unboxed: Celebrating India's Freedom Through Storytelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to commemorate India's Independence in a unique fashion, Times Prime has unveiled 'Azaadi Unboxed,' a 10-day celebration focusing on storytelling and cultural pride. The campaign, running from August 8 to August 17, 2025, honors the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle through a specially commissioned comic in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha.

This initiative stands out by integrating nostalgic elements from India's rich storytelling legacy with modern-day membership perks. Times Prime members will enjoy exclusive daily experiences from renowned brands like Starbucks and Paytm Flights, showcasing the platform's commitment to delivering premium lifestyle benefits.

Highlighting the campaign's cultural authenticity, the collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha not only supports Indian publishing but also reinforces a sense of belonging within the Times Prime community. As the largest comic distribution effort in recent years, 'Azaadi Unboxed' exemplifies how storytelling can create deeper engagements and foster community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025