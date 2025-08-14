Azaadi Unboxed: Celebrating India's Freedom Through Storytelling

In a bid to commemorate India's Independence in a unique fashion, Times Prime has unveiled 'Azaadi Unboxed,' a 10-day celebration focusing on storytelling and cultural pride. The campaign, running from August 8 to August 17, 2025, honors the unsung heroes of India's freedom struggle through a specially commissioned comic in collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha.

This initiative stands out by integrating nostalgic elements from India's rich storytelling legacy with modern-day membership perks. Times Prime members will enjoy exclusive daily experiences from renowned brands like Starbucks and Paytm Flights, showcasing the platform's commitment to delivering premium lifestyle benefits.

Highlighting the campaign's cultural authenticity, the collaboration with Amar Chitra Katha not only supports Indian publishing but also reinforces a sense of belonging within the Times Prime community. As the largest comic distribution effort in recent years, 'Azaadi Unboxed' exemplifies how storytelling can create deeper engagements and foster community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)