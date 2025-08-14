Medulla Communications: Pioneering Healthcare Advertising in Asia

Medulla Communications Pvt. Ltd., a globally renowned healthcare-specialist advertising agency, has launched a new hub in Singapore. This expansion marks the agency's ambition to establish itself as Asia's foremost digital healthcare advertising agency, further solidifying its 15-year legacy in addressing complex healthcare challenges.

Having secured numerous prestigious awards, including Cannes Lions' Healthcare Agency of the Year, Medulla is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare marketing solutions. This includes strategic brand initiatives, virtual and on-ground HCP engagement, and precision-targeted digital campaigns. Through this expansion, Medulla aims to bolster its talent pool and resources across markets such as India.

The APAC operations will be spearheaded by Taffy Ledesma, a seasoned leader in healthcare and FMCG sectors. Ledesma's extensive client and agency experience is set to drive Medulla's mission of enhancing healthcare communication's commercial effectiveness in the region. Medulla has collaborated with global giants like Pfizer, Novartis, and Bayer, and is poised for further growth in transformative healthcare marketing.

