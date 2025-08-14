Left Menu

Jodhpur RIFF 2025: A Global Roots Music Extravaganza at Mehrangarh Fort

The Jodhpur RIFF music festival, held at Mehrangarh Fort, brings together global roots musicians from 12 countries. From October 2-6, 2025, audiences will experience centuries-old folk traditions, with a focus on Rajasthani artists. Highlights include diverse global performances and collaborations, fostering cultural connections through music.

Jodhpur RIFF 2025: A Global Roots Music Extravaganza at Mehrangarh Fort
The Jodhpur RIFF music festival, now in its 18th year, will take place at the historic Mehrangarh Fort, showcasing a diverse lineup of global roots musicians from 12 countries, including India, Bhutan, and Portugal.

Commencing on October 2, the festival will celebrate time-honored folk traditions and instruments, with Rajasthan's own Langa, Manganiyar, Damami, and Meghwal artists taking center stage. Notable artists include Manganiyar legends Lakha Khan and vocalist Sawan Khan, alongside Bhutanese musician Sonam Dorji, Finnish folk artist Emilia Lajunen, and Chennai-based fusion group Jatayu.

Director Divya Bhatia emphasizes the festival's commitment to respecting heritage and fostering musical innovation. The event aims to unite people through the universal language of music and will feature exciting collaborations and performances that transcend cultural boundaries.

