Charlie Sheen Unplugged: A Candid Journey Through Chaos and Redemption

In an upcoming Netflix documentary titled 'aka Charlie Sheen,' the beleaguered actor offers an unfiltered look into his tumultuous life, reflecting on his rise, fall, and journey back to sobriety. Known for hits like 'Two and a Half Men,' Charlie Sheen's career saw a sharp decline due to personal challenges, including substance abuse and public controversies.

Scheduled for release in September, the two-part documentary will not only delve into Sheen's own experiences but also feature perspectives from those closely associated with him. Co-stars, friends, and even his ex-wife, Denise Richards, will provide insight into the actor's turbulent past. Names like Jon Cryer, Chris Tucker, and Sean Penn are set to make appearances.

Shot under the direction of Andrew Renzi, who previously collaborated with Netflix on projects such as 'Pepsi, Where's My Jet,' the documentary marks a candid and heartfelt portrayal of Sheen. With nearly a decade of sobriety, Sheen confronts the rumors and scandals head-on, revealing lessons learned from his chaotic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)