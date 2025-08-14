Independence Day Extravaganza at India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) will host a vibrant celebration for the 79th Independence Day, featuring a mix of cultural performances, a documentary screening, and motivational talks.

The festivities will begin with the flag hoisting ceremony led by IHC president Srinivas R Katikithala and director KG Suresh. Attendees can enjoy an array of artistic displays, including Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance recitals and patriotic songs, capturing India's diverse heritage.

A documentary on Sri Aurobindo's early spiritual journey, introduced by filmmaker Suraj Kumar and contextualized by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan, will offer a deeper insight into Indian spirituality. Wrestler Sangram Singh will deliver a motivational talk, emphasizing resilience and a disciplined lifestyle. The event will also introduce IHC's new quarterly newsletter, 'Sambhashan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)