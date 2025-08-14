Independence Day Extravaganza at India Habitat Centre
The India Habitat Centre is set to commemorate the 79th Independence Day with cultural performances, a Sri Aurobindo documentary screening, and a motivational speech by wrestler Sangram Singh. The event aims to celebrate India's cultural richness and promote the centre's community initiatives.
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) will host a vibrant celebration for the 79th Independence Day, featuring a mix of cultural performances, a documentary screening, and motivational talks.
The festivities will begin with the flag hoisting ceremony led by IHC president Srinivas R Katikithala and director KG Suresh. Attendees can enjoy an array of artistic displays, including Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance recitals and patriotic songs, capturing India's diverse heritage.
A documentary on Sri Aurobindo's early spiritual journey, introduced by filmmaker Suraj Kumar and contextualized by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan, will offer a deeper insight into Indian spirituality. Wrestler Sangram Singh will deliver a motivational talk, emphasizing resilience and a disciplined lifestyle. The event will also introduce IHC's new quarterly newsletter, 'Sambhashan'.
