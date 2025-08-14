Left Menu

Independence Day Extravaganza at India Habitat Centre

The India Habitat Centre is set to commemorate the 79th Independence Day with cultural performances, a Sri Aurobindo documentary screening, and a motivational speech by wrestler Sangram Singh. The event aims to celebrate India's cultural richness and promote the centre's community initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:13 IST
Independence Day Extravaganza at India Habitat Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) will host a vibrant celebration for the 79th Independence Day, featuring a mix of cultural performances, a documentary screening, and motivational talks.

The festivities will begin with the flag hoisting ceremony led by IHC president Srinivas R Katikithala and director KG Suresh. Attendees can enjoy an array of artistic displays, including Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance recitals and patriotic songs, capturing India's diverse heritage.

A documentary on Sri Aurobindo's early spiritual journey, introduced by filmmaker Suraj Kumar and contextualized by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan, will offer a deeper insight into Indian spirituality. Wrestler Sangram Singh will deliver a motivational talk, emphasizing resilience and a disciplined lifestyle. The event will also introduce IHC's new quarterly newsletter, 'Sambhashan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025