Bollywood Stars Shine in Patriotic Performances

Celebrating India's 79th Independence Day, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, and Sharman Joshi have delivered memorable performances as freedom fighters. Their roles have reignited patriotism, showcasing courage and sacrifices that shaped India's struggle for independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:36 IST
Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn as freedom fighters (Image Source: Instagram@ajaydevgn/YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian film industry has made a significant impact by presenting outstanding performances in the patriotic genre, often revisiting the tales of the nation's fight for independence. Bollywood's top actors such as Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, and Sharman Joshi have adeptly portrayed freedom fighters, successfully evoking a sense of patriotism on the silver screen. As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, we reflect on the performances of these actors who brought history to life.

Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Bhagat Singh in 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' remains unforgettable, as it powerfully immortalizes Bhagat Singh's fearless contribution to India's freedom movement. Devgn's strong performance was a fitting tribute to Singh's bravery and sacrifice, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Aamir Khan took on the role of Mangal Pandey in 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising,' a biographical war drama centered on the 1857 Revolt. Khan's portrayal of the titular character captured the power and rebellious spirit that ignited the First War of Independence.

Kangana Ranaut delivered a compelling performance as Rani Lakshmi Bai in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.' The historical drama focused on Lakshmi Bai's life, origin, and fearless personality, highlighting her significant role in the Revolt of 1857. Ranaut's powerful depiction led her to win a National Award.

Vicky Kaushal embodied the role of Sardar Udham Singh in 'Sardar Udham,' a historical drama that portrays Singh's plan to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Kaushal's performance received widespread acclaim, with critics applauding his dedication to the character.

In 'Rang De Basanti,' Sharman Joshi delivered an impressive performance as Shivaram Rajguru. The film cleverly connects the modern generation to India's freedom struggle, and Joshi's depiction of Rajguru resonated with audiences through its patriotic narrative.

Through their exceptional performances, these talented Bollywood actors have highlighted the courage and sacrifices that were pivotal in India's path to independence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

