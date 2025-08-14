Transforming Border Villages: From Last to First in India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the transformation of India's border villages during a meeting with representatives from five states and Union Territories. These areas, once seen as the last villages of the nation, are now being recognized as the first, aiming for vibrant development.

Under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs on April 10, 2023, 662 villages have been identified for development. The initiative includes efforts to provide healthcare through the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and the deployment of mobile medical units.

Commitment to youth and women's empowerment is central to the VVP, with targeted training programs fostering entrepreneurship in horticulture and floriculture. The program seeks to stimulate reverse migration and enhance living standards in remote border regions.

