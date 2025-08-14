Delhi Mayor Urges Meat Shop Closures for Religious Observance

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has issued an appeal for meat shops to remain closed during the upcoming Janmashtami and Jain festivals. The request aims to respect religious sentiments and promote harmonious festivities.

Speaking to PTI, Singh warned of strict actions against those violating norms, while affirming that Delhi is a city that belongs to everyone. He encouraged avoiding open slaughter and illegal meat sales to prevent offending any religious beliefs.

While licensed shops are permitted to continue operations, the mayor advised them to either remain closed during festivities or maintain utmost cleanliness and discretion. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will uphold measures against illegal shops.

