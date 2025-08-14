Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh Reignite Magic with 'When and Where'

Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh have collaborated once more following their success with 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni'. Their newest track, 'When and Where', promises to capture audiences with its upbeat vibe, set to be a part of the soundtrack for Shehnaaz's new film 'Ikk Kudi'.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Shehnaaz expressed excitement for the song, set to drop on August 18. Featuring dynamic chemistry and infectious beats, this track is touted as the season's hottest, culminating ahead of the film's release.

The film 'Ikk Kudi', produced by influential entities including Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, unveils on September 19. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the story focuses on a young woman's struggles with societal pressures surrounding marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)