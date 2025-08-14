Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh Reignite Magic with 'When and Where'

Reuniting after their hit 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni', Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh drop a new track 'When and Where' from Shehnaaz's upcoming film 'Ikk Kudi'. The song releases on August 18, while the film debuting on September 19 explores a young girl's matrimonial challenges under Dharma Productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:18 IST
Poster of When and Where (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh have collaborated once more following their success with 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni'. Their newest track, 'When and Where', promises to capture audiences with its upbeat vibe, set to be a part of the soundtrack for Shehnaaz's new film 'Ikk Kudi'.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Shehnaaz expressed excitement for the song, set to drop on August 18. Featuring dynamic chemistry and infectious beats, this track is touted as the season's hottest, culminating ahead of the film's release.

The film 'Ikk Kudi', produced by influential entities including Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, unveils on September 19. Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the story focuses on a young woman's struggles with societal pressures surrounding marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

