West Bengal Declares Janmashtami Holiday

The West Bengal government has officially announced that August 16 will be a public holiday in observance of Janmashtami. This follows an earlier declaration that marked August 15 as the celebration day for the festival.

According to the government's notification, all state government offices, as well as undertakings and entities managed or owned by the government of West Bengal, will observe the holiday and remain closed on August 16.

This change reflects the state's commitment to honoring cultural traditions and ensuring public participation in celebrating Janmashtami.