Eric Prydz Returns: Spectacular India Tour Announced for 2025

Renowned Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz is set to make a dynamic return to India, bringing his unparalleled musical prowess to New Delhi and Mumbai this October. The celebrated artist will take the stage at the IGI stadium in New Delhi on October 4, 2025, followed by a performance at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai on October 5.

This highly anticipated tour promises a captivating mix of Prydz's timeless hits like 'We Are Mirage,' 'Allein,' and 'Opus.' The DJ expressed his excitement, stating, 'Returning to India is incredibly special to me. The energy and passion of the Indian audience are truly unique, and I'm excited to witness it live with them. It's been an incredible journey over two decades, and to celebrate it in such a dynamic country is an honour. Get ready for an immersive experience!'

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder of Team Innovation, highlighted the significance of this tour, declaring it a monumental moment. According to Bijlani, 'Bringing Eric Prydz to India aligns with our vision of delivering groundbreaking live experiences. Fans can expect an auditory and visual spectacle that redefines electronic music performance, solidifying India's position on the global dance music map.'

Presented by HSBC India, the event is exclusively ticketed through the District by Zomato app, where users can add the tour to their 'Hotlist' for updates. Pre-sale tickets for Select HSBC Credit cardholders will be available exclusively on the app from noon on August 19, 2025, to noon on August 21, 2025. General ticket sales will commence at 1 PM on August 21, 2025.

